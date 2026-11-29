Poland is considering sending its troops to Lithuania, Latvia, or Estonia if Russia attacks one of these countries. According to the publication Onet, Warsaw is leaning toward providing direct military support to its allies, rather than merely offering humanitarian aid. This information was reported on November 29 in an article by the Polish publication.

Polish authorities are already discussing possible scenarios of Russian aggression against the Baltic states and how Warsaw should respond. According to Onet’s sources within the government, officials are trying to predict what Moscow’s actions might be. One of the possible scenarios being considered in Poland is a limited invasion. Russia may attempt to seize a small settlement near the border in Lithuania, Latvia, or Estonia. Such a move could be an attempt to test the allies’ reaction and NATO’s readiness to defend its members.

The Polish government is discussing two options for responding to a possible attack. The first is to limit its response to providing humanitarian aid to the country under attack. The second is to directly join the military confrontation with Russia and send Polish troops to aid the Baltic allies. According to Onet, Warsaw currently leans more toward the second option. One of the Polish ministers explained to the publication that deploying troops would send a clear signal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In that case, Moscow would face a choice: retreat or risk a large-scale conflict with NATO. After all, an attack on one of the Baltic states and the deployment of Polish troops to its defense could lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and other NATO members. Warsaw also hopes that Poland’s decision might encourage other NATO countries to become more actively involved in responding to Russian aggression. In particular, this could accelerate the invocation of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

This article enshrines the principle of collective defense: an armed attack against one NATO member is considered an attack against all allies. At the same time, each country independently determines what measures to take to assist the state under attack. Thus, according to Onet, Poland is considering not only humanitarian support for the Baltic states but also the possibility of direct military involvement in their defense. However, at this point, these are merely scenarios being discussed within the Polish government, not a final decision to deploy troops. This is reported by Onet.

The Polish military does not always intercept Russian missiles that violate the country’s airspace. If a target is heading toward a forest or a field, its crash may be less dangerous than shooting it down, as debris can scatter over a significant area.

Poland plans to establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border, particularly near Ukraine. The decision is expected to take effect in late December 2026 or early January 2027. The Polish Ministry of Defense explains that this will help the military identify aerial threats more quickly and make decisions regarding their interception.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw is considering the expulsion of the Russian ambassador as one of the possible diplomatic measures in the event of further incidents involving violations of Polish airspace, but does not currently plan to make such a decision.

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