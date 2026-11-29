Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix. His teammate George Russell finished second, while Oscar Piastri of McLaren took third place. According to Interia Sport, Antonelli was nearly 30 seconds ahead of Russell at the finish.

Russell started from pole position

Russell began the race from pole position after winning all qualifying segments. Antonelli started second, followed by McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as Red Bull drivers Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen.

After the start, Russell retained the lead, although Antonelli stayed close. After ten laps, the gap between the two Mercedes drivers was less than a second. By lap 20, they had already made their pit stops and were again running in the top two positions, while Russell's advantage had reached nearly eight seconds.

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Antonelli took the lead on lap 35

On lap 35, Russell entered the pits, after which Antonelli became the leader. The Italian driver retained first position until the finish. Around lap 50, his advantage over his teammate exceeded 20 seconds. The publication reported that Russell had problems with the car during the race.

Verstappen and Norris did not make the top three

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris finished the Grand Prix outside the podium places. Interia Sport also reports that Verstappen has already secured second place in the overall season standings.

Lindblad, who retired on lap 14, Fernando Alonso on lap 37, and Stroll did not finish the race. His retirement on lap 41 was his 14th non-finish of the season after 22 of 23 races.

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