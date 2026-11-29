Polish ski jumper Kacper Tomasiak did not advance to the second round of Sunday’s World Cup competition in Ruka. In his first attempt, the 19-year-old athlete jumped 119.5 metres, finished in 34th place and ended his participation in the competition, Interia Sport reports.

Assessment of the jump

After his performance, Tomasiak told Eurosport that, in his opinion, the take-off from the ramp was normal. However, from the middle of the flight, he began to lose altitude. The athlete noted that he needs to analyse the jump together with his coach to understand whether he made a significant mistake.

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Wind conditions

According to the publication, wind conditions at the Ruka hill on Sunday were more difficult than the day before. The jury set a low starting gate, and when the headwind weakened or became crosswind, it was harder for athletes to achieve a good distance. Tomasiak did not explain the unsuccessful attempt by the weather conditions.

This is the second time since the start of the season that the Polish jumper has failed to qualify for the second round. It previously happened during Saturday’s competition in Lillehammer. At the same time, Tomasiak finished 15th in Saturday’s event in Ruka.

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