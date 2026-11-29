Polish ski jumper Anna Twardosz took 13th place in the Ski Jumping World Cup competition in Hinzenbach, Austria. After the first round, she was sixth, but dropped to 13th position after the second.

Sixth place after the first attempt

In the first round, Twardosz jumped 84 metres and scored 108.5 points. The leader at that point was Slovenia's Nika Prevc, who reached 89.5 metres and scored 122.2 points. Austrian Lisa Eder was in second place, while Germany's Agnes Reisch was third.

In the final round, the Polish jumper landed at the 82-metre mark. She received 97.6 points for this attempt, bringing her total to 206.1 points. According to Interia Sport, this was enough for 13th place.

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Nika Prevc's victory

Nika Prevc won the competition. In the second round, she jumped 88 metres and finished the tournament with a total of 235.7 points. Lisa Eder took second place with 233.5 points, while Agnes Reisch finished third.

The day before, Twardosz finished fifth in Hinzenbach — her best career result and a record performance by Poland's women's national team in the World Cup. In qualifying for Sunday's event, she was ninth. Another Polish ski jumper, Kamila Karpiel, finished 56th in qualifying and did not advance to the main competition.

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