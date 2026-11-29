On the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomor, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs honored the memory of the millions of innocent Ukrainians who perished as a result of the artificial famine of 1932–1933, deliberately caused by the Stalinist regime, and called for this tragedy never to be forgotten.

In response, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Hungarian side for its solidarity and emphasized that the Kremlin continues to use famine as a weapon today by blocking the Black Sea and threatening global food security.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also noted that Hungary has never blocked the transit of Ukrainian goods to world markets and expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided ahead of winter.

This is stated in a statement published by the ministry on November 28 on social media platform X.

In a statement marking the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomor, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney linked the current actions of the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin—the aggressor state—to the policies of Stalin’s USSR.

On November 28, 2026, Ukraine will commemorate the victims of the Holodomors. This day marks the 93rd anniversary of the 1932–1933 Holodomor, as well as 80 years since the start of the 1946–1947 famine. Ukrainians will light candles, observe a nationwide minute of silence, and remember the millions of people who died as a result of the man-made famine orchestrated by the Soviet authorities.

On November 28, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the millions of Ukrainians who perished as a result of the man-made famines of 1921–1923, 1932–1933, and 1946–1947.

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