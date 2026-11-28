In the United States, Chicago Fire, for which Robert Lewandowski plays, lost 1:2 to Charlotte FC and was eliminated in the first round of the MLS playoffs. The match took place at Bank of America Stadium. As Interia Sport reports, this was the Polish forward's first season in MLS.

Charlotte FC won both matches

Charlotte FC won both matches of the tie by the same score of 2:1. In the previous game, Chicago Fire lost in stoppage time, while in the match at Bank of America Stadium, the Charlotte team again secured victory after the end of regulation time.

After the break, Chicago Fire players erased the deficit, and the match was approaching a penalty shootout. However, 22-year-old Idan Toklomati proved decisive for Charlotte FC.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coach apologized to fans

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter told Apple TV after the match that stoppage time was the main difference between the teams in both encounters. He also noted that his team played the second half better, but it was not enough to win.

Berhalter apologized to the fans for the first-round playoff exit. According to him, Chicago Fire had higher expectations for the season, but the team needs to regroup and come back.

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