The European Commission has proposed keeping the current coefficients for calculating CO2 emissions from certain plug-in hybrids until 2030. These are cars capable of travelling at least 80 kilometres on electric power. This will give carmakers another three years during which they can declare lower emissions figures for such models, RMF24 reports.

Calculations will be brought closer to real-world use

The European Commission plans to change the method for calculating CO2 emissions so that it more accurately reflects the actual use of cars. Testing assumes that plug-in hybrids cover a significant part of their journey using electricity.

However, drivers do not always charge such cars. Some do not have convenient access to charging, including because they live in apartment buildings, while others choose the petrol engine because it is easier and faster. As a result, actual CO2 emissions may be higher than the figures from official measurements.

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From 2030, the coefficients are planned to be regularly updated on the basis of data on the real-world use of such cars.

The timeline for introducing Euro 7 remains unchanged

The European Commission's proposal does not mean a postponement of the application of the Euro 7 standard. The new rules tighten requirements for pollutants in exhaust gases, pollution from brakes and tyres, as well as the durability of batteries in electric vehicles and hybrids.

From 29 November, the Euro 7 standard is to apply to new types of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. From November next year, the requirements will apply to all new vehicles in these categories.

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