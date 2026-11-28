On November 28, a drone was detected violating Moldovan airspace amid Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The drone flew near the village of Krokmaz in the Ștefan Vodă district.

According to the Moldovan Ministry of Defense, the drone was detected at 2:58 p.m. By 3:00 p.m., it had left the country’s airspace, heading toward Ukraine.

The Moldovan Defense Ministry stated that the Air Operations Center continues to monitor the airspace in coordination with relevant agencies and international partners.

Source: Moldovan Ministry of Defense.

On the evening of November 17, reports emerged in Moldova of a drone crash and the sounds of explosions in three districts simultaneously—Chisinau, Orhei, and Florești. Bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the sites to verify the reports and determine exactly what had happened. Earlier that day, Moldovan authorities had already recorded drone incursions into their airspace and temporarily closed the country’s airspace.

Two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles violated Moldova’s airspace on the morning of November 11, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

On the morning of November 11, two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles entered Moldova’s airspace amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by the Moldovan Ministry of Defense.

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