Two Ukrainian citizens suspected of espionage have been taken into custody again in Austria; they had been released from custody about two weeks ago.

“The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that both defendants—employees of Ukraine’s military intelligence—are once again in custody. However, since the case is classified, no further official information was available,” the report states.

According to the publication, citing sources, the reason for the re-arrest may have been an analysis of data storage devices seized from the suspects—specifically, cell phones and computers. Evidence was allegedly found on these devices showing that the men planned to carry out illegal intelligence operations in the United Kingdom. Specifically, this involved the abduction of individuals whom they intended to bring to trial in Ukraine.

The initial detention of the two alleged military intelligence agents also gained widespread attention due to the subsequent arrest in Vienna of Ukrainian investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach and his cameraman, Yaroslav Bondarenko. The cameraman sustained injuries during the arrest. He was suspected of collaborating with intelligence officers, and, according to the publication, this suspicion remains valid.

As previously reported, Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative department at “Ukrainska Pravda,” and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko were detained in Vienna on October 8 while working on a journalistic assignment. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna promptly intervened to resolve the situation and demanded official explanations from the Austrian authorities.

On Friday, Tkach was released from custody. Subsequently, after receiving medical care and undergoing investigative procedures, his colleague was also released.

It later emerged that the arrest warrants for Tkach and his cameraman were issued as part of an investigation into two other Ukrainian citizens detained on suspicion of espionage.

This was reported by ORF.

Earlier, Russian citizen Igor Dyue was detained in the U.S. on suspicion of attempting to spy on the Silicon Valley technology company Palantir. The man followed company employees, photographed their laptops, and gathered information about where they lived.

As a reminder, in the United Kingdom, a 41-year-old U.S. Army officer suspected of spying for Russia was handed over to U.S. military custody.

In Brussels, Belgium, employees of the European Commission and the European Parliament are undergoing counterintelligence training, during which they simulate methods of obtaining confidential data.

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