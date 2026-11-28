Belarus plans to restrict the operations of the music streaming service Spotify starting December 1 due to outstanding value-added tax debt.

The Belarusian Ministry of Taxes and Levies stated that, despite efforts to resolve the issue, the company has still not paid its debt to the state budget.

“Unfortunately, the Ministry of Taxes and Levies of the Republic of Belarus is forced to note that the non-resident taxpayer’s music streaming service, despite active efforts to resolve the issue, has not settled its value-added tax debt to the budget of the Republic of Belarus,” the ministry reported.

The Belarusian side has not disclosed the amount of Spotify’s tax debt.

Starting December 1, the distribution of the platform’s content in Belarus is scheduled to be suspended. The ministry explained that this “will limit the non-resident company’s ability to generate revenue from Belarusian subscribers.”

The ministry also recommended that Belarusian users who have already paid for a subscription contact Spotify directly regarding refunds.

The publication “Nasha Niva” notes that starting in 2024, the Belarusian Ministry of Taxes and Levies will have the authority to restrict access to foreign companies’ e-commerce platforms. Such measures may be applied if organizations provide electronic services or remotely sell goods to Belarusian consumers in violation of the country’s tax laws.

This was reported by Reform.news.

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