Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the U.S. government’s decision to launch a “hotline” for reporting drug cartel activity in the country. She called the initiative an interference in Mexico’s internal affairs.

During a press conference on Friday, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico’s cooperation with the United States must take place on an equal footing.

“We have made it clear that our relationship with the United States is based on coordination, not subordination,” the president stated.

She also reported that she had delivered an official note of protest to U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ron Johnson. Sheinbaum sharply criticized the creation of the U.S. “hotline,” considering it a form of interference in the country’s affairs.

“We must express our views; moreover, it is our duty, as we must defend our sovereignty,” she emphasized.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the launch of communication channels through which Mexican citizens can anonymously report individuals, government officials, and money-laundering networks linked to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The United States had previously designated this Mexican criminal group as a terrorist organization.

The DEA’s initiative has intensified the long-standing dispute between Washington and Mexico City over who has the right to take action against drug cartels on Mexican territory.

Meanwhile, Juan Manuel Partida Valdés, president of the Sinaloa State Journalists’ Association, welcomed the launch of the U.S. “hotline.” He was one of the first to use it, sending a report on Thursday.

Euronews reported this.

As a reminder, a video is circulating online that allegedly shows members of Mexican drug cartels participating in combat operations in Ukraine. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the authorities will verify the authenticity of the recording. According to her, the Mexicans could have been recruited by private military companies, the army, or the government.

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