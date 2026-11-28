Polish ski jumper Anna Twardosz took third place after the first round of the World Cup competition in Hinzenbach. According to Interia Sport, the athlete jumped 88 metres and scored 116 points.

Standings after the first round

Twardosz led the interim standings after her jump, but was subsequently overtaken by two athletes. Nika Prevc took the lead with a result of 90 metres and a score of 122.6 points. Lisa Eder took second place, jumping 90.5 metres and earning 119.5 points.

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Previous results of the Polish athlete

In the morning, Twardosz finished second twice in training, while she was ninth in qualification. Her best result in World Cup competitions before this had been 10th place, achieved last season in Falun, Sweden.

The Polish outlet notes that Polish representatives had not previously finished a World Cup competition on the podium. The second round of the tournament was due to begin at 14:25.

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