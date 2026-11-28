On the evening of November 27, an unidentified drone was spotted over the Cologne/Bonn Airport in Germany. Due to the incident, all takeoffs and landings were suspended for approximately two and a half hours.

The drone was spotted shortly before 10:00 p.m. The airport administration then temporarily suspended air traffic, and the German Air Traffic Control Authority (Deutsche Flugsicherung) began investigating the circumstances.

At around 12:30 a.m. on November 28, the alert was lifted, and the airport resumed operations.

The circumstances surrounding the drone’s appearance remain unknown. The airport administration and the air traffic control service have not provided any further details.

Source: WELT.

On Thursday, November 6, Norwegian police closed the investigation into the suspicious drones that caused the closure of Oslo Airport in September 2025. The reason cited was “insufficient evidence” of the drones’ presence.

The drones that paralyzed operations at Munich Airport on the evening of October 3 turned out to be military drones.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary sharply criticized the EU for failing to adequately protect European airports and stated that unauthorized drones that disrupt air traffic should be shot down.

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