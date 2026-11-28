46.4% of Polish citizens would like to see a new prime minister if the current ruling coalition remains in power after the next parliamentary elections.

This refers to replacing Donald Tusk as head of the government.

According to a SW Research poll conducted for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, 29.9% of respondents oppose changing the prime minister, while another 23.7% remain undecided.

Support for replacing the head of government is highest among young people under 24—61% of respondents in this age group support this view. Support is lowest among Poles aged 50 and older, where 39% favor replacing the prime minister.

The survey was conducted on November 24–25, 2026, among 800 internet users aged 18 and older.

Source: Rzeczpospolita.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to criticism from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk over his remarks about his friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. At the same time, during his remarks, the American leader confused Tusk with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

In Poland, 47% of respondents do not believe that the current governing coalition led by Donald Tusk will remain in power after the 2027 parliamentary elections.

In Poland, Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Jan Szyško stated that he had asked Prime Minister Donald Tusk to relieve him of his duties as state secretary at the ministry. Szyško is a politician with the “Poland 2050” party. He made his request public in a statement.

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