On the orders of Alexander Lukashenko, inspections of “people’s militia” units near the border with Lithuania began in Belarus on November 28.

As part of these measures, members of the units are being issued AK-74 assault rifles en masse.

According to preliminary information, the inspections are aimed at assessing the readiness and equipment of the “people’s militia” units.

No increase in the number of Russian troops has been recorded in Belarus so far, but repeaters continue to operate, amplifying the signal for Russian drones attacking Ukraine.

On September 15, four-day military exercises began in Belarus near the borders with Poland and Lithuania. The exercises are being conducted in close proximity to the borders of both countries.

In the Gomel region of Belarus, near the Yakimovka station, a new military training ground is being built with railway infrastructure capable of facilitating the rapid movement of heavy equipment. The facility is located approximately 40 km from the Ukrainian border, and its construction is confirmed by satellite imagery and government procurement data.

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