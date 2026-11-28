Poland has extended the buffer zone along its border with Belarus for another 90 days. The new restrictions will take effect on November 30 and remain in place throughout December, January, and February.

This will be the tenth extension of the ban on staying in the border zone directly adjacent to the Polish-Belarusian border.

The Polish Ministry of the Interior explained the decision by citing the continuing threats associated with migration pressure in this section of the border.

According to Polish authorities, from the beginning of 2026 through November 8, 482 attempts to illegally cross the state border from Belarus were recorded.

Source: RMF24.

Poland plans to establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border, particularly near Ukraine. The decision is expected to take effect in late December 2026 or early January 2027. The Polish Ministry of Defense explains that this will help the military identify aerial threats more quickly and make decisions on how to intercept them.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw is considering expelling the Russian ambassador as one of the possible diplomatic measures in the event of further incidents involving violations of Polish airspace, but does not currently plan to make such a decision.

The Polish military does not always intercept Russian missiles that violate the country’s airspace. If a target is heading toward a forest or a field, allowing it to crash may be less dangerous than shooting it down, as debris could scatter over a large area.

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