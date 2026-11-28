At least 21 people, including five children, were killed in an airstrike by Myanmar’s armed forces on a house where a wedding was taking place in the town of Mobyè in the east of the country. More than 40 others were injured, RMF24 reports, citing AFP.

Death toll rises

A worker from the Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation, which helps people displaced by the civil war in Myanmar, confirmed to AFP that 21 people had been killed. Earlier, the agency, citing a witness to the rescue operation, reported 17 victims.

An eyewitness told AFP that he heard the sound of an aircraft nearby and, after the explosion, saw thick smoke above the strike site. The agency noted that at this stage it could not independently verify the photographs and the eyewitness’s testimony.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of an attack in the Magway region

According to Reuters, at least 30 people were killed on Thursday in the town of Sinbaungwe in the Magway region as a result of actions by government forces. The agency cited witnesses and Myanmar’s opposition National Unity Government. According to this information, the targets were a school and a monastery where a religious ceremony was taking place at the time of the bombing.

The opposition government said that aerial bombs, 14 artillery shells, and seven kamikaze drones were used in this attack. According to its estimates, from February 1, 2021, to the end of October 2026, government forces carried out 15,327 airstrikes, killing 6,467 civilians. Myanmar has been in a civil war since 2021, which began after a military coup and the removal of Aung San Suu Kyi from power.

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