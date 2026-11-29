In Madrid, Spain, Real Madrid lost 1:2 to Deportivo Alavés in a La Liga Matchday 14 fixture. Kylian Mbappé scored the hosts' only goal, while Jude Bellingham received a second yellow card late in the match and was sent off.

As Interia Sport reports, the visitors opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen unsuccessfully attempted to pass the ball to Thibaut Courtois, and Alavés striker Toni Martínez intercepted it and scored. The first half ended with the visitors leading 0:1.

Alavés' second goal and Mbappé's response

At the start of the second half, Alavés scored again, but the goal was disallowed for offside. In the 61st minute, Ángel Pérez scored legally and doubled his team's advantage. Real Madrid reduced the deficit in the 69th minute: after a quickly taken corner, Mbappé beat the opposing goalkeeper.

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The Madrid side had 72% possession and registered 25 shots compared with Alavés' eight. Real Madrid had eight shots on target, while the visitors had two.

VAR cancels penalty for the hosts

Late in the match, Bellingham fell in Alavés' penalty area, and the referee initially awarded a penalty. After reviewing the incident on the VAR monitor, the referee cancelled the spot kick, judging the English footballer's actions as an attempt to draw a foul. Bellingham received a second yellow card, which became a red card for him.

Real Madrid were unable to equalise before the final whistle. The defeat did not allow the Madrid side to temporarily catch Barcelona, whom the team had trailed by three points before this match.

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