November 29 is National Lemon Cream Pie Day in the U.S.—a dessert that combines a delicate creamy filling, a light citrus tang, and a crisp crust. Its history is tied to the development of American pastry culture, although the roots of lemon desserts go back much further. For the holiday, you can bake a classic pie or try unusual variations with coconut, lavender, or other additions.

National Lemon Cream Pie Day is celebrated annually on November 29. It is not a national holiday, but rather an unofficial culinary observance from the United States. It is dedicated to a dessert that is particularly prized for its combination of sweet cream and a distinct lemon flavor.

The exact history of the holiday’s origins is unknown. Researchers have been unable to find reliable evidence about its founder or the specific year it was established. Therefore, this date should be seen as an opportunity to celebrate this popular treat, share a recipe, or bake a pie at home. On this day, pastry and culinary communities may share their own variations of the dessert.

Where Did Lemon Cream Pie Come From?

Lemon creams, custards, and pies were made in Europe as far back as the Middle Ages. Back then, lemons were used not only for flavor but also to add aroma to dishes. The combination of citrus juice, eggs, and sugar produced a thick, sweet-and-sour filling that was served as a standalone dessert or used in baked goods.

The modern lemon pie evolved gradually. An American cook and pastry chef named Elizabeth Goodfellow, who worked in Philadelphia in the early 19th century, played an important role in its history. She is credited with popularizing lemon pudding, which was served as a standalone dessert or poured into a pastry crust. It was from this tradition that various types of American lemon pies evolved.

A separate branch of this history is the lemon meringue pie. Its modern version took shape in the 19th century: a delicate lemon filling began to be combined with a baked topping made of whipped egg whites. In older recipes, this dessert might have been called not only lemon meringue pie but also lemon cream pie or custard pie. Over time, the names and recipes diverged, although they are still often confused.

In Which Countries Did This Dessert Become Popular

The lemon cream pie is most closely associated with the United States. There, it has become part of the tradition of home baking: it is prepared for family celebrations, served in cafes, and sold in bakeries. Two versions are particularly common—one with a shortcrust crust and lemon custard, and the other with cookie crumbs and a cold cream filling.

Lemon desserts have also long been popular in Great Britain and France, although there you’re more likely to find a tart with lemon cream—a lemon tart or tarte au citron. It features a thin pastry crust and a thick filling made of lemon juice, eggs, sugar, and butter. This tart differs from the American pie primarily in texture and presentation: it is not usually topped with a thick layer of whipped cream.

Other countries have their own variations of baked goods with lemon filling. In Italy, lemon tarts and desserts with citrus-based cream are popular, while in Australia and Canada, you can find American versions of lemon pie. However, not all of these dishes are the same dessert: the recipes differ in their base, the thickness of the cream, and the filling. What they all have in common is a distinct lemon flavor that balances the sweetness of the dough and the cream.

What ingredients are used for lemon cream pie?

The base of the dessert is usually made from shortcrust pastry or crushed cookies. For the first option, you’ll need flour, butter, sugar, and an egg; for the second, cookies and melted butter. The crumbs are pressed into a pan and chilled or pre-baked to make the base crispy.

The main ingredient in the filling is lemon. Fresh juice and finely grated zest are used, as the zest is what gives the dessert its rich citrus aroma. Eggs or egg yolks, sugar, cream, or milk are added to these ingredients, along with cornstarch to thicken the mixture. Some recipes call for condensed milk or cream cheese, which make the cream thicker and more delicate.

For the top layer, whipped cream or meringue is most often chosen. Whipped cream adds softness and makes the flavor more delicate, while meringue creates a sweet, airy topping. The dessert is also garnished with lemon zest, thin slices of citrus, berries, or mint leaves. It’s important not to overdo it with the lemon juice: too much liquid can make the filling too sour or prevent it from thickening.

Interesting Facts About Lemon Pie

Lemon desserts are much older than the modern lemon cake. Sweet-and-sour lemon creams and puddings were made in Europe long before the baked good we know today came into existence.

Meringue has its own history. The technique of whipping egg whites with sugar was perfected in Europe in the 17th century. It was only later that it began to be used as a topping for lemon cake.

A lemon cream pie and a lemon meringue pie are not always the same thing. The former is usually topped with whipped cream, while the latter features baked egg whites. However, in historical recipes, the names were sometimes used interchangeably.

Lemons were once a luxury item. In the early 19th century in the U.S., citrus fruits were easier to find in large port cities, particularly in Philadelphia, where they were shipped from other regions.

There are also cold versions of this pie. These are made with condensed milk, lemon juice, and cream. The filling thickens in the refrigerator, so no oven is needed for this recipe.

Three Recipes for Lemon Cream Pie

1. Classic Lemon Pie with Whipped Cream

Ingredients for the crust:

200 g shortbread cookies;

80 g butter.

For the filling:

3 eggs;

150 g sugar;

2 lemons;

250 ml milk;

2 tbsp cornstarch;

30 g butter.

For the top layer:

200 ml of heavy cream (30% fat or higher);

1–2 tbsp powdered sugar;

a little lemon zest.

Preparation:

Crumble the cookies into crumbs, mix with melted butter, and press firmly into a baking pan. Bake the crust for about 10 minutes at 180 °C, then let it cool. Squeeze the juice from the lemons and grate the zest. Beat the eggs with the sugar, then add the cornstarch, milk, lemon juice, and zest. Pour the mixture into a saucepan and heat over low heat, stirring constantly, until the cream thickens. Do not bring to a rolling boil. Remove from heat, add the butter, and stir until smooth. Spread the filling over the crust and let it cool. Whip the cream with powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Spread it over the cake and garnish with zest. Refrigerate the dessert for at least 3–4 hours before serving.

2. Lemon Cake with a Coconut Crust and White Chocolate

This version will appeal to those who want to try something more interesting than classic baked goods. The coconut adds a light, nutty sweetness to the crust, and the white chocolate makes the lemon cream even more velvety. Thanks to the contrast between the sweet coconut and the tart filling, the dessert doesn’t taste overly cloying.

Ingredients for the crust:

150 g shredded coconut;

100 g crushed shortbread cookies;

80 g butter;

1 tbsp sugar.

For the filling:

200 g white chocolate;

200 ml of heavy cream;

100 g cream cheese;

juice of 1 large lemon;

zest of 1 lemon.

For garnish:

shredded coconut;

thin slices of lemon or lime.

Preparation:

Lightly toast the shredded coconut in a dry skillet to bring out its aroma. Mix with the cookie crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press the mixture into a pan, forming a base and sides. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or bake for 8–10 minutes at 170 °C, then let cool completely. Melt the white chocolate in a double boiler or in short bursts in the microwave. Heat the cream—but do not bring it to a boil—and gradually mix it into the chocolate. Add the cream cheese, lemon juice, and zest. Stir until smooth, then pour over the coconut crust. Refrigerate the cake for at least 5–6 hours to allow the filling to set. Before serving, garnish with shredded coconut and citrus slices.

3. Lemon Cream Cake with Lavender and Honey

This is a more aromatic and unusual version of the dessert. Lavender adds light floral notes, while honey softens the tartness of the lemon. It’s important to use only edible lavender and not to add too much, otherwise the cake may take on an overly strong, perfume-like scent.

Ingredients for the crust:

200 g shortbread cookies;

80 g butter.

For the filling:

3 eggs;

120 g honey;

100 ml lemon juice;

zest of 2 lemons;

150 ml of heavy cream;

1 tsp dried edible lavender;

1 tbsp cornstarch.

For garnish

whipped cream;

a little honey;

a few edible lavender flowers.

Preparation:

Crumble the cookies, mix with melted butter, and press into a baking dish. Bake for 10 minutes at 180 °C, then let cool. Gently heat the cream with the lavender, without bringing it to a boil. Remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 10–15 minutes so the cream absorbs the aroma. Then strain. Beat the eggs with honey, then add lemon juice, zest, cornstarch, and the flavored cream. Mix until smooth. Pour the filling onto the crust and bake for about 25–30 minutes at 160 °C. The center may wobble slightly—the cream will set as it cools. Let the cake cool completely, then refrigerate for a few hours. Before serving, garnish with whipped cream, a small amount of honey, and a few lavender flowers.

Lemon Cream Cake Day is an opportunity to remember just how varied desserts can be when made from simple ingredients. The classic version is perfect for those who love familiar flavors, while a coconut base or lavender cream will help you discover the dish in a whole new way. The main secret to this cake is balance: the lemon should provide a distinct tartness without overpowering the cream’s delicate flavor.

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