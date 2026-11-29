During a closed-door meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhen Khmara, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned that the expansion of Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets in the Baltic Sea poses a risk of escalation and could undermine support for German military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Spiegel, citing its own sources. According to journalists, the German government has, at various levels, called on Kyiv to exercise restraint after the Ukrainian military struck the Russian cargo ship “Sparta II,” which, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was transporting weapons.

At the same time, German politicians were divided on such operations: Adis Ahmetović, the SPD parliamentary group’s spokesperson on foreign policy, called for particular caution in the Baltic region to preserve the security of coastal states and freedom of navigation. In contrast, representatives of the CDU/CSU bloc, including Jürgen Hardt and Thomas Röpekamp, chairman of the Bundestag’s Defense Committee, supported Ukraine’s right to take action against Russian military ships and weapons transports, emphasizing that calls for restraint risk creating a safe space for the aggressor’s military logistics.

Source: Spiegel publication.

On November 24, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Ukraine had been warned of the risk of environmental pollution in the Baltic Sea as a result of attacks on Russian oil tankers.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Estonia of facilitating Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s northwest and threatened the Baltic country with direct military confrontation.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that countries in the region should get used to and be prepared for new attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea.

The drone strike on the Russian dry cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland is a collateral consequence of Russia’s war of aggression and an exercise of Ukraine’s right to self-defense, said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

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