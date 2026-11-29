Polish boxer Paweł Brach defeated Thailand's Sakda Ruamtham ahead of schedule in the quarterfinals of the Boxing World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The bout in the up to 60 kg weight category ended 72 seconds after the Pole landed a right-hand blow to his opponent's liver area, Interia Sport reports.

A body shot ended the fight

At the start of the bout, the boxers acted cautiously and mostly sized each other up. At the 66-second mark, Brach delivered a right-hand blow to Ruamtham's body. The Thai boxer tried to continue the fight for several more seconds, but then signaled that he needed a break and headed to his corner.

According to the outlet, Ruamtham felt severe pain and had difficulty breathing. Algerian referee Athmen Laziri initially wanted to send the Thai boxer to his corner for medical assistance, but saw that he could not move independently and stopped the bout.

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Medal and semifinal opponent

The victory guaranteed Brach at least a bronze medal at the Boxing World Cup Finals. Before this, the Pole was ranked 12th in the World Boxing rankings in the up to 60 kg category, sharing that position with Ruamtham.

In the semifinals, Brach will face 20-year-old Uzbek Samandar Olimov. His opponent had previously become Asian champion among juniors and athletes under 22, and also won the World Cup final last year in Greater Noida, India.

Ruamtham is a bronze medalist at this year's Asian Championships and an Asian Games quarterfinalist. The Boxing World Cup Finals are being held in Uzbekistan.

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