A student from Ukraine who set himself on fire in Warsaw was withdrawn and was struggling academically. The incident is being investigated as a case of incitement to suicide.

Rzeczpospolita reports this, citing sources familiar with the preliminary findings of the investigation.

The victim is a programmer and has a Polish PESEL number. According to a source interviewed by the newspaper, on the way to the hospital, the young man said that he had been living in Poland for four years, while his family remained in Ukraine.

A charred student ID from the Wrocław University of Technology was found on him. He was set to be expelled from there for consistently missing classes. Recently, the young man had been studying at the Częstochowa University of Technology and living in a dormitory, where he was also facing expulsion due to academic problems.

Dorm residents told police that he was withdrawn, didn’t socialize with other students, and was obsessed with video games. His roommate noted that the young man played all night long and slept during the day, which likely led to his absences from classes.

Source: an article in Rzeczpospolita.

Earlier, Polish media reported that on the evening of November 25, in central Warsaw, a man set himself on fire in front of the Presidential Palace, near the building of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. According to Polish media, the victim is a Ukrainian citizen.

The Ukrainian man set himself on fire in Warsaw due to unequal treatment of Poles and Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian man who set himself on fire in Poland is in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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