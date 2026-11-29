In the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca, Poland’s women’s handball national team lost to Romania 28:31 in the second friendly match ahead of the European Championship. The teams were tied 14:14 after the first half. The day before, the Romanian team won 38:32, Interia Sport reports.

Draw after the first half

At the start of the match, the Polish team trailed 4:8 but managed to reduce the deficit. In the second half of the first half, Arne Senstad’s team equalized. Goalkeeper Adrianna Płaczek made a significant contribution to this.

After the break, the Polish national team took the lead for the first time: Dominika Węckowska scored on a counterattack to make it 18:17. It was her first goal for the national team. However, by the 43rd minute, the Polish team was already losing 20:24.

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Final test before the tournament

The Polish team reduced the gap to one goal, but towards the end of the match Romania pulled away again and held on for the win. Karolina Kochaniak was Poland’s top scorer with six goals. Katarzyna Cygan scored five goals, while Kobylinska scored four. The Polish team converted two of four seven-meter throws.

The two matches against Romania were Senstad’s team’s final test before the European Championship. Poland’s national team coach lost one of the key players, Aleksandra Rosiak, who will be sidelined for a long time due to a knee injury. At the Euro, the Polish team will begin on December 5 with a match against France. Ukraine and the Faroe Islands will also play in Group E.

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