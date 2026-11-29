Russia may intensify its hybrid attacks on European countries as it fails to make headway in the war against Ukraine. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal made this statement on November 29 in an interview with The Guardian. Amid new cases of sabotage and other incidents, Estonia is also preparing to close all border crossings with Russia starting December 1.

According to Mihal, European leaders are increasingly recognizing the connection between events on the front lines in Ukraine and Russia’s actions in other countries. If the Russian army cannot achieve the desired results in the war, Moscow may resort more actively to other means of exerting pressure on Europe. “If Russia fails on the front lines, its hybrid activities become significantly more dangerous,” the Estonian prime minister noted.

Mihail drew attention to a series of incidents that, he said, are linked to Russia’s actions. These include an assassination attempt in Denmark, a foiled terrorist attack in Leipzig, Germany, an arson attempt on a drone manufacturing plant in Estonia, as well as incidents involving Russian missiles and drones on Polish territory. The Estonian prime minister believes that these events influence how the European Union responds to threats from Moscow. This concerns not only military threats but also acts of sabotage, attempts to destabilize the situation within countries, and disinformation campaigns.

Estonia will close all border crossings with Russia

One of the measures in response to these threats will be the closure of all border crossings between Estonia and Russia. This is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 1. This decision is linked, in particular, to an attempted sabotage at the Threod Systems facility in Viimsi, near Tallinn. The company manufactures reconnaissance and strike drones. According to Estonian intelligence agencies, the attackers attempted to infiltrate the facility to detonate an explosive and set the building on fire.

Law enforcement officials detained eight suspects. The Estonian Internal Security Service stated that Russian military intelligence—the GRU—was behind the attempted attack. The investigation also determined that the detainees are Latvian citizens. This is the second attempt to set fire to an Estonian defense industry facility that local authorities have linked to Russian intelligence agencies. In August, a similar incident occurred at Milrem Robotics. In September, the Estonian Internal Security Service reported that that attack had also been organized at the behest of Russian intelligence agencies.

The border closure is intended to reduce security risks to the country. Earlier, Michal explained that Russian intelligence services could use border crossings to influence people. According to him, this step is also meant to demonstrate that attacks on defense industry facilities will not go unanswered.

Is Estonia at Risk of a Direct Russian Attack?

At the same time, Michal considers it unlikely that Russia would dare to launch an open military attack on Estonia. In his view, Moscow understands that European Union and NATO countries have significantly greater military capabilities. However, this does not mean that the threat from Russia has disappeared. The Estonian prime minister does not rule out new acts of sabotage, sabotage attempts, and information attacks against European countries.

In this situation, European countries must strengthen their cooperation and respond more vigilantly to actions that may be part of Russian hybrid operations. According to Michal, defense industry enterprises and facilities involved in supporting Ukraine are of particular concern. Kristen Michal spoke about this in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, published on November 29.

Romania is calling on NATO countries to jointly counter hybrid attacks linked to Russia. Bucharest is proposing that allies not only share information about such incidents but also work together to determine whether the same forces are behind them.

Read us on