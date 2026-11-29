Volleyball players of Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie defeated Podziemie Kredowe ChKS Chełm 3:0 away from home in a league match. Michał Winiarski’s team earned its tenth consecutive victory after an unsuccessful start to the season, Interia Sport reports.

Three sets for the visitors

The match ended with scores of 25:22, 25:18, 25:22. Middle blocker Mateusz Bieniek was named the best player of the match.

In the second set, Bieniek scored eight points: he converted four attacks and served two aces. Another five points in the set were added by the visitors’ other middle blocker, Jakub Kochanowski.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the first set, the team from Zawiercie pulled away in the score after Miguel Tavares’ serves, while Aaron Russell played a notable role in attack. In the third set, the hosts held a two-point advantage for some time, but the visitors won three consecutive rallies and took the lead at 12:11. At the end of the set, Zawiercie’s advantage was secured in particular by Bartłomiej Bołądź’s serves.

Aleksander Nowik’s injury

The match was overshadowed by an injury to 20-year-old Chełm volleyball player Aleksander Nowik. At the start of the third set, he fell after one of the attacks, holding his knee in pain. The player was later carried off the court, and Amirhossein Esfandiar returned to the game.

The hosts’ starting lineup also included 23-year-old Jakub Olszewski, who replaced Yacine Louati. The club had previously announced that two-time Olympic champion Louati had moved to Turkey’s Ziraat Bankası from Ankara.

Read us on