On Sunday, November 29, 2,027 migrants from Libya arrived on the Greek island of Crete overnight and in the morning. Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris called this the largest number of arrivals in a single day since the beginning of 2026. According to available data, another 600 people may be near the island.

After several days of relative calm, the flow of people from Libya began to increase again on Thursday, peaking during the night leading into Sunday and into the morning. Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris confirmed that 2,027 arrivals in such a short time is a record high for this year. At the same time, the situation may become more complicated: it is estimated that approximately 600 more migrants are still at sea near Crete.

In total, more than 25,000 migrants have arrived on the island since the beginning of 2026. This represents a significant portion of the total number of people who have crossed Greece’s borders by sea and land. According to the publication, at least 41,000 migrants have entered the country since January 1.

Why Crete Can’t Cope with the Influx of People

Most of the new arrivals are from the Middle East, Bangladesh, and Africa. They are trying to reach Europe in search of a safer life and better opportunities. To do so, people pay smugglers who transport them across the sea in small and often unreliable boats. This route poses a serious danger to the migrants themselves. Overcrowded boats can end up in emergency situations, leaving people without adequate safety measures or assistance.

The large number of arrivals has placed a significant strain on reception centers in Crete. There isn’t enough space for everyone, so hundreds of people are forced to sleep outdoors. Temporary camps have sprung up, particularly in Heraklion and the town of Ierapetra in the east of the island.

Greece is preparing to transport migrants to the mainland

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris accused the administration of eastern Libya of failing to adequately monitor boats carrying migrants. According to him, last week local authorities were focused on drone strikes against Russian naval targets in Libya and paid less attention to inspecting the boats. The Greek government plans to transfer some of the new arrivals from Crete to reception centers on the mainland. The authorities also intend to speed up the creation of a new reception center on the outskirts of Heraklion.

This should help reduce the burden on existing reception centers and cope with the influx of people, which has risen sharply in recent days. At the same time, the situation remains tense, as there may still be hundreds of migrants near the island. The Greek publication Ekathimerini reports on the sharp increase in the number of migrants.

On November 28, the Greek Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two migrants and rescued 41 people near the island of Gavdos in the Mediterranean Sea. Throughout the day, rescuers also brought about a thousand more migrants ashore from boats near Crete, conducting more than a dozen separate operations.

In Greece, Deputy Interior Minister Vangelis Liakos resigned following reports that companies owned by his two sisters had received direct government contracts worth more than 1.4 million euros.

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