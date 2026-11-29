In Spain's early parliamentary elections, the first poll results indicate that the right-wing opposition People's Party (PP) is in the lead with 32.2% of the vote. This was reported by RMF24.

As of 18:00, turnout exceeded 68%. This is about 14.5 percentage points higher than at the same time during the previous elections in 2023 and is a record figure two hours before the end of voting. More than 38.6 million people were eligible to vote, and more than one million voters cast their ballots by mail in advance.

Voting at 15 polling stations was to be extended

Polling stations were normally open from 9:00 to 20:00. At the same time, Spain's Interior Ministry reported that voting at 15 polling stations was to be extended by several dozen minutes due to incidents. The reasons cited included the late arrival of election commission members and a shortage of ballots.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Spaniards elected 350 deputies and 209 senators. The new Congress of Deputies is to convene on December 23 to elect its speaker, after which King Felipe VI will nominate a candidate for prime minister.

How the government will be formed

To receive a vote of confidence in the first round, a candidate needs at least 176 votes — an absolute majority. In the second round, a simple majority is sufficient. If a government is not formed within two months after the vote, new elections will be held in the country.

The elections were early: Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez dissolved parliament after a vote on decrees providing for tighter housing market regulation failed. Housing was a key campaign issue. The conservative PP focused on corruption and promised tax cuts. The right-wing Vox party linked difficulties in access to housing and public services to migration and advocated stricter immigration control. Sánchez and forces to the left of his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party stated the need to protect democratic and social rights and continue investing in public services.

Read us on