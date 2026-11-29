In Portugal, Oskar Pietuszewski was not included in FC Porto's starting lineup for the domestic league match against Sporting. According to Interia Sport, the team's head coach Francesco Farioli left the Polish footballer out of the starting eleven. The source notes that Pietuszewski has recently shown good form in Champions League matches.

Bednarek and Kiwior in the starting lineup

Two other Polish players, Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior, were included in FC Porto's starting lineup. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Alberto Costa, Zaidu, Gabri Veiga, Pablo Rosario, Victor Froholdt, William Gomes, Samu Aghehowa and Pepe are also expected to play from the first minutes.

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Portuguese league match

Interia Sport calls FC Porto's match against Sporting one of the anticipated fixtures of the Portuguese league. According to the outlet, the Dragons' squad includes Bednarek, Kiwior and Pietuszewski. However, only two of the three Polish footballers were in the starting eleven for the match against Sporting.

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