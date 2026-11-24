German Foreign Minister Johann Wadepuhl said on November 24 that he was shocked by Donald Trump’s interference in Nvidia’s personnel decisions.

The German diplomat’s reaction came after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO less than two weeks after his resignation amid scandals.

Trump stated that he had personally intervened in the work of the company’s board of directors to secure Huang’s return.

Wadeful noted that he had never before encountered such interference by politicians in the operations of a specific company, and questioned whether this practice sets a good precedent for the future.

Source: DW

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before the U.S. Senate on December 3 — CoinDesk.

An investor outlined the risks facing Nvidia’s next CEO — Fortune.

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and president — Variety

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Jensen Huang, who was recently reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO, did nothing wrong. He also said that the company’s board of directors acted responsibly in its decision to reinstate Huang.

Read us on