Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Russia as a country surrounded by enemies and stated that its security is allegedly guaranteed by the nuclear triad. These remarks came amid new nuclear threats from Russian officials directed at the West.

Peskov claims that Russia finds itself in an “extremely hostile environment,” which is why its nuclear forces remain the primary guarantee of its security. According to him, they prove their indispensability every day in the current geopolitical conditions.

The Kremlin spokesman made these remarks while commenting on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s visit to Severodvinsk. On Friday, a flag-raising ceremony took place there aboard the nuclear-powered submarine “Perm.” Putin was also scheduled to hold a meeting on the development of the Russian Navy’s nuclear submarine fleet.

Russia’s nuclear triad consists of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-powered submarines equipped with ballistic missiles, and strategic bomber aircraft.

Peskov’s statement came after yet another round of threats from senior Russian officials. Earlier this week, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that Moscow could launch a preemptive nuclear strike if Western countries supplied Ukraine with weapons of mass destruction.

Earlier, Peskov commented on a possible visit by a European delegation to Moscow for negotiations.

Moscow does not understand what additional contribution European countries could make to the negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to the Russian dictator, stated that Moscow does not intend to make demands regarding the composition of the European negotiating team on resolving the war. According to him, it would be advisable for Russia to discuss Europe’s position with European representatives and determine to what extent it can contribute to the peace process.

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