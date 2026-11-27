The Bundestag approved Germany's federal budget for 2027, which allocates €11.612 billion in aid to Ukraine for defense, security, and stabilization.

The bill was approved by 316 members of parliament, with 260 voting against it.

More than €9 billion is planned to be allocated directly to support Ukraine through the German Ministry of Defense. An additional €1.15 billion is earmarked to replenish the Bundeswehr’s stockpiles following the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, and nearly €649 million is allocated for contributions to the European Peace Fund.

The total amount of aid under this budget line item will increase slightly compared to 2026, when €11.547 billion was allocated for these purposes.

In addition to funding for 2027, the German government has been authorized to enter into financial commitments for subsequent years totaling nearly €8.7 billion. This will allow contracts for military and other aid to Ukraine to be signed as early as next year, with payments to be made between 2028 and 2031.

Thus, Berlin is not only maintaining its large-scale support for Ukraine but is also establishing a mechanism to fund aid for several years in advance.

The Bundestag approved Germany’s federal budget for 2027, which calls for expenditures totaling 555.9 billion euros. This is 31.4 billion euros more than in 2026.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in Brussels, Belgium, rejected a compromise proposal on the European Union’s long-term budget for 2028–2034. He stated that the total proposed spending remains too high and that the EU should not take on new debt.

On Wednesday, November 25, the European Parliament finally approved the EU’s annual budget for 2027, with total commitments of 199.7 billion euros and payments of 211.5 billion euros, with 406 votes in favor (184 members voted against, and 69 abstained).

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