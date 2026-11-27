Journalist Alexander Savelyev has been added to the Russian registry of individuals who are effectively deprived of some of their civil rights. Ten other Russians were also added to the list, including politician Ilya Yashin and Denis Kataev, a journalist for the “Dozhd” television channel.

On Friday, November 27, the Russian Ministry of Justice updated the registry of individuals whom Russian authorities consider to be evading their assigned sentences. Among the 11 new individuals on the list is Alexander Savelyev, an investigative journalist for the publication “Proekt.”

The reason given for his inclusion on the list was a verdict in a case involving failure to fulfill the obligations of a so-called “foreign agent.” In May, the journalist was sentenced in absentia to one and a half years of forced labor, and in July, the court commuted this sentence to 420 hours of community service. In October, Savelyev was also fined for participating in the activities of an “undesirable organization.” The pretext was “Proekt’s” investigation into nepotism within the Russian government.

The updated registry also includes politician Ilya Yashin, opera singer Maria Maksakova, journalists Anna Zueva, Natalia Baranova, and Elena Solovyova; election observer Vladimir Zhilinsky; activist Vitaly Votanovsky; sex educator Sasha Kazantseva; “Dozhd” journalist Denis Kataev; and political scientist Sergey Medvedev.

The registry went into effect on October 23. Human rights activists call it a de facto instrument of “civil death,” since people listed in it are denied access to a range of rights and services. In particular, their bank accounts are frozen, they are barred from real estate transactions, applying for foreign passports, and using electronic government services.

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