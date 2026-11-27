Brooklyn Beckham hosted his first Thanksgiving dinner for his wife Nicola Peltz’s family.

The 27-year-old cooked a meal for eight guests at his home in Los Angeles, with a turkey prepared using a special recipe as the main course.

For the festive menu, Brooklyn spent $171.75 on cheeses, which he planned to use to make the traditional American dish mac and cheese. Among his purchases were Fontina, aged Cheddar, and Gouda.

He decided to marinate the turkey in Guinness beer and then slow-roast it in the oven. For sides, he prepared sweet potatoes with marshmallows—a favorite of Nicola’s—along with potatoes and stuffing for the turkey. Beckham admitted that he was a little nervous ahead of his first time hosting the holiday dinner on his own, as he hadn’t yet decided on a recipe for the stuffing.

Nicola Peltz shared photos of the finished dinner on social media. Brooklyn spent the holiday with his wife’s family. His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as his brothers and sister, did not appear in the published photos. This comes amid an ongoing conflict within the Beckham family.

Source: Nikoli Peltz’s Instagram.

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