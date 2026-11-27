Russian oil production is declining amid sanctions, drone strikes on refineries, and the depletion of older fields, with output approaching its lowest level since 2008.

In 2026, Russia will produce about 494 million metric tons of oil, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Compared to last year, output will decline by 3.4%, and compared to 2024, by 4.3%.

The decline has been ongoing for several years. In 2023, Russian companies produced 530 million metric tons of oil, and in 2022, 535 million metric tons. At its peak in 2019, production reached a record 560 million metric tons. The current level is the lowest since 2008, when production stood at 488 million metric tons. Even during the pandemic crisis, it was higher—512.7 million metric tons.

One of the reasons for the decline was Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries. According to UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, refinery shutdowns have caused refining volumes to fall to a 20-year low. Due to problems exporting excess crude, oil companies are also forced to cut production.

At the same time, the industry’s problems began even before the full-scale war. Old oil fields, discovered during the Soviet era, are gradually being depleted. In particular, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, which accounts for about 40% of Russia’s oil production, output has fallen by 20% since 2009.

Gabriel Collins, a research fellow at the Baker Institute for Energy Research, believes that the era of easy oil production in Western Siberia is coming to an end for Russia. According to him, even an increase in horizontal drilling is not helping to halt the decline. The situation is complicated by sanctions that restrict access to Western equipment and financing.

Oil remains one of Russia’s main sources of foreign exchange earnings—it brings in about $120 billion annually. Collins believes that further declines in production will weaken the Kremlin’s economic power and its ability to influence other countries.

As a reminder, Russian gas for the domestic market has become more expensive than in the U.S.

Oil refining in Russia has plummeted to levels last seen in the early 2000s, according to Bloomberg.



The price of Russian oil in China is rising rapidly as Chinese buyers have fewer and fewer options for alternative suppliers .

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