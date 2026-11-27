Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development was unable to reach an agreement with Apple regarding the return of the state-run messaging app Max to the App Store and the activation of 5G on the iPhone. This was announced by the ministry’s head, Maksut Shadayev. When asked whether an agreement had been reached with the company, the minister replied in the negative.

Currently, iPhone owners in Russia cannot use 5G networks due to restrictions in the iOS operating system. To enable the technology, Apple must update the settings for Russian mobile carriers. However, the company has not been cooperating with them since 2022, following the start of the full-scale war.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

Apple removed a VPN app from the Russian App Store.

Previously, Apple complied with the demands of Russian regulatory authorities and transferred databases containing information about Russian users to Russia. There, Roskomnadzor gained access to them.

From July through September 2024, Apple removed 60 VPN apps from the Russian App Store, bringing the total number of unavailable apps for bypassing blocks to 98.

Read us on