Wholesale gas prices in Russia have surpassed U.S. rates for industrial consumers. In Moscow, 1,000 cubic meters of gas has cost about $103.50 since October, while in the U.S., the price ranges from $80 to $95.

This was stated by Alexei Gromov, director of the energy division at the Russian Institute of Energy and Finance, at the “Gas of Russia 2026” forum, according to Reuters. According to him, Russian domestic prices are already higher than U.S. prices, although it is not accurate to compare them with European rates.

Since the start of the full-scale war, gas rates for Russian businesses have risen by 60%, and for households—by about one and a half times. Over the next three years, the Russian government plans to raise prices by a total of 26.8%. Specifically, gas prices are set to rise by 10.4% in 2027, by 7.4% in 2028, and by another 7% in 2029.

Gromov believes that rising domestic prices could call into question the economic viability of the “Power of Siberia 2” gas pipeline project, which Russia is discussing with China. If it is launched after 2030, the price of Russian gas domestically could reach $120–130 per thousand cubic meters, according to the expert’s forecast. Therefore, the key issue will remain the pricing formula agreed upon by Moscow and Beijing.

At the same time, China is already receiving Russian gas via the “Power of Siberia” pipeline, which began operations in 2019. This year, Beijing is paying $247.9 per thousand cubic meters—56% less than Gazprom’s other foreign buyers, for whom the price is $562.

According to forecasts by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, in 2027, gas for China will cost $251.3 per thousand cubic meters, while for other foreign consumers, the price will be $450. In 2028, these figures are expected to be $247.8 and $361.9, respectively, and in 2029, $246.4 and $323.2.

According to sources cited by the South China Morning Post, China is insisting on a significantly lower price to finalize the “Power of Siberia 2” contract. Beijing would like to pay approximately $50 per thousand cubic meters—which, according to the publication’s sources, is the price of gas for the Russian population. Another possible benchmark for the negotiations is the domestic price for industrial consumers, which stands at $120–130.

Oil refining in Russia has plummeted to early-2000s levels, according to Bloomberg.



The price of Russian oil in China is rising rapidly as Chinese buyers have fewer and fewer options for alternative suppliers .

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