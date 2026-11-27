European leaders are increasingly less concerned about an open conflict with the Donald Trump administration. Brussels is prepared to defend its own interests more forcefully on issues such as support for Ukraine, taxation of U.S. technology corporations, and defense procurement.

This shift in sentiment is linked to the weakening of the Republicans’ position following the U.S. midterm elections, as well as previous trade conflicts and disputes over aid to Ukraine.

According to Politico, European policymakers are beginning to view a confrontation with Washington as less risky than making concessions to the U.S. administration.

One possible step the EU could take is to impose a 3% tax on the digital revenues of American tech giants, including Google, Meta, and Amazon. There is also discussion of giving preference to European manufacturers in defense procurement funded by the European Union, which could limit U.S. companies’ access to contracts.

Despite these differences, there is no unity within the EU. Luxembourg fears the consequences of a digital tax, while Romania advocates maintaining access to U.S. defense technologies. At the same time, Brussels continues to consider financial support for Ukraine, specifically a €45 billion loan and the €100 billion allocated in the next seven-year budget.

European diplomats believe that much of the conflict with Washington has already played out, so further concessions to Trump will not necessarily help avoid pressure from the U.S.

Source: Politico.

European diplomats are criticizing Jared Kushner’s idea of security guarantees for Ukraine, which could be based on the principles of NATO’s Article 5.

During private discussions, Vladimir Putin agreed that after the war ends, Ukraine could receive security guarantees from the U.S. and European partners similar to NATO’s Article 5, provided that no Alliance bases or troops are stationed on Ukrainian territory.

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible accession to NATO in exchange for territorial concessions by Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

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