Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on Friday that he would not sign the law on changes to taxation. The document provides, among other things, for the introduction of a new 24% PIT rate — personal income tax. The president's decision was reported by RMF24.

What the law provides for

According to the outlet, the law also changes tax thresholds and raises the corporate income tax rate for the largest companies to 22%. The law in question contains changes to several elements of taxation at once. Friday is the deadline by which the president must sign the law or veto it.

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The prime minister's reaction

Earlier the same day, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged Karol Nawrocki to sign the document. According to Tusk, the president's refusal to sign would be political suicide for him. The RMF24 report was prepared by Maciej Filipek; it was published on November 27 at 12:51.

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