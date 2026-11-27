Poland’s Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General, Waldemar Żurek, commented on the case of a 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen who set himself on fire in central Warsaw and cited a possible reason for his actions.

The man, who suffered burns as a result of the incident, is currently in the hospital.

“His condition is very serious. He is currently in the hospital and fighting for his life. We do not yet know what the motives for the self-immolation were, but we understand that there are many Ukrainian citizens in Poland who are mentally vulnerable, and under the influence of current events, they may have such thoughts of suicide,” said the Prosecutor General.

According to media reports, the man who set himself on fire is a 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen and a student at the Warsaw University of Technology. His name is Edward; he holds Ukrainian citizenship and a Polish Card.

This was reported by a “Glavkom” correspondent.

Earlier, Polish media reported that on the evening of November 25, in central Warsaw, a man set himself on fire in front of the Presidential Palace, near the building of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. According to Polish media, the victim is a citizen of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian man set himself on fire in Warsaw due to unequal treatment of Poles and Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian man who set himself on fire in Poland is in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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