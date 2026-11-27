U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to a question about cooperation with Israel’s new leadership, claimed that the country’s armed forces had allegedly been destroyed. The American leader likely confused Israel with Iran, whose military forces he then began to discuss.

The incident occurred on November 26. A reporter asked the U.S. president whether he planned to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and whether Washington was ready to cooperate with the country’s new leadership.

However, in response, Trump began talking about allegedly destroyed armed forces, an air force, and air defense systems. He was likely referring to Iran.

“We’re trying to give them a chance to show some sense. They have no armed forces. Their armed forces have been destroyed. Their air force has been destroyed. Their navy has been destroyed. Their air defense has been destroyed,” the U.S. president stated.

He also claimed that Iran was unable to do anything about its nuclear facilities, which, according to him, had been destroyed by the United States.

In addition, Trump suggested that the U.S. military could strike Mount Picax in Iran, where an underground nuclear facility is located.

“But it would be good if they reached an agreement,” the U.S. president concluded.

Trump made these remarks while speaking with reporters.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington is giving Iran every opportunity to reach an agreement and save lives. At the same time, he expressed doubt that Tehran would take advantage of this opportunity.

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