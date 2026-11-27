Lisbon’s Benfica suffered a 0-4 defeat to Czech side Viktoria Plzen in a Europa League match in Plzen, Czechia. Following this result, the club, which had led the league phase standings before the game, dropped to fifth place.

Three goals before the break

As Interia Sport reports, the hosts opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Patrik Hrosovsky. At the end of the first half, Viktoria scored twice more: Prince Adu found the net in the 43rd minute, followed by Christophe Kabongo in the 44th.

After the break, Kabongo completed his brace just 33 seconds after the opening whistle of the second half. That goal set the final score at 4-0. Following the defeat, Benfica were overtaken in the standings by Bournemouth, Juventus, Ferencvaros and Bayer Leverkusen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jakub Kaminski’s rating

Interia Sport calls this result one of Benfica’s heaviest defeats in European competitions. The outlet mentions a 0-7 loss to Celta in the third qualifying round of the 1999 UEFA Cup, as well as 0-5 defeats to Penarol in 1961, Borussia Dortmund in 1963 and Basel in 2017.

Jakub Kaminski received a rating of 4 out of 10 from A Bola. Only Trubin, Palhinha, Echeverri and Schjelderup were rated higher than him. The publication noted that Kaminski was the best player in the first half, but his influence on the game declined after the break. He completed 26 of 27 passes, had one shot blocked and won three of seven duels.

Read us on