In Paris, France, Polish club Orlen Wisła Płock drew 29:29 with PSG in a handball Champions League match. As Interia Sport reports, it was the first draw in the teams’ head-to-head meetings.

PSG led after the first half

The visitors started the game well and took a 3:1 lead within 125 seconds. However, PSG soon seized the initiative and held a two-goal advantage at 6:4. Elohim Prandi and Yahia Omar stood out for the Parisians in the first half.

The team from Płock was trailing 9:12 three minutes before the break. After a timeout, coach Xavier Sabate switched the team to a seven-against-six setup, adding a second line player. This helped Wisła level the score at 12:12. However, after Ferran Solé converted a seven-metre throw, the hosts went into the break leading 13:12.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An even finish to the match

In the second half, PSG pulled away several times, but the Polish club caught up with its opponent each time. Goalkeeper Miljan Vujević made a series of saves, while Sergey Kosorotov and Frederik Bjerre were effective in Wisła’s attack.

Five minutes before the end, the Parisians were leading 27:26, and after an unsuccessful counterattack by Bjerre, Kamil Syprzak extended PSG’s advantage to 28:26. However, Wisła’s players came back: a minute and a half before the final whistle, Kosorotov set the final score at 29:29. In the final attack, PSG failed to beat Mirko Alilović.

Read us on