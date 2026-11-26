On the evening of November 26, two F-18 fighter jets were scrambled in Romania due to the possible appearance of Russian drones near the border with Ukraine. Residents of the northern part of Tulcea County were warned of a potential violation of the country’s airspace and received alerts via the RO-Alert system. However, no actual drone incursion into Romanian airspace was recorded.

According to the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, radar systems detected an aerial target east of the Ukrainian city of Vylkove, near the Romanian border. Following this, the military stepped up monitoring of the situation. To assess the air situation, two F-18 fighter jets from the Spanish Air and Space Forces were dispatched to the area. At that time, the aircraft were already in the air, conducting a training flight.

Residents were alerted via RO-Alert

Due to the potential threat posed by drones, residents of the northern part of Tulcea County were alerted via the RO-Alert system. The message informed people of the risk of drones violating Romanian airspace. Such alerts allow authorities to quickly warn the public of potential dangers. Residents of the region were urged to pay attention to the message and follow the recommendations of the authorities.

At the same time, the Romanian Ministry of Defense emphasized that there was no direct intrusion into the country’s airspace. After assessing the situation, the air raid alert was lifted approximately 30 minutes later. Thus, fighter jets were deployed to monitor the situation near the border, but no confirmed violation of Romania’s airspace was recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense.

Former Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruce stated that on August 20, 2026, Russia — an aggressor state — announced flight restrictions over the Black Sea region shortly after he ordered Romanian F-16 fighter jets to attack a maritime drone carrying explosives near the Neptun Deep gas project.

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