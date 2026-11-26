In the Polish city of Opole, UNI Opole players defeated France's Volley Mulhouse Alsace 3:0 in the club's first-ever Champions League match. The opening-round Group A match ended with set scores of 29:27, 25:19 and 25:22. Interia Sport reports.

UNI Opole was founded in 2016. Last season, the team won bronze medals in Poland's women's TAURON Liga for the first time, which earned it a Champions League debut.

A tense first set

The home side won the first set only in extra points. Towards the end of the set, UNI Opole led 20:19, but their opponents responded with three consecutive successful rallies and later reached set point first after a block on Natalia Kecher's attack. Ultimately, the decisive rally brought the Polish team a 29:27 victory, with substitute Iga Kępa playing a key role.

Nineteen-year-old outside hitter Daria Wieczorek started for UNI Opole due to a minor injury to Adriana Pawlik. She scored six points in the first set. Experienced 39-year-old opposite hitter Katarzyna Zaroślińska-Król also scored six points in the opening set.

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Home side's advantage in the next two sets

At the beginning of the second set, a serving streak by Wieczorek helped the Opole team take an 8:5 lead. After another point from a block, the advantage grew to 12:6, and the set ended 25:19. Vasa Filipović was UNI Opole's top scorer in this set with five points.

In the third set, the Polish team led 12:7 and 20:13, although the French club cut the deficit to one point, 23:22, near the end. The home side held on to its advantage and closed out the match with a 25:22 win.

In the next round, UNI Opole will play Belgium's Asterix Avo Beveren. In another Group A match, Turkey's VakifBank İstanbul defeated the Belgian club 3:0.

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