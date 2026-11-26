During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about the latest types of offensive and defensive weapons that Washington has not yet publicly demonstrated. He also announced the construction of more than 20 new defense industry facilities.

According to Trump, the new facilities will produce Patriot air defense systems, THAAD missile defense systems, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and other types of weapons.

The U.S. president emphasized that the United States is developing new systems for both offensive and defensive missions. However, he did not disclose any details regarding their specifications, capabilities, or intended use.

Trump also stated that the current pace of production of American military equipment and ammunition is unprecedented. According to him, once the U.S. has replenished its own stockpiles, it will be able to more actively supply weapons to allies and partners around the world.

Source: Truth Social

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