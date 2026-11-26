On Thursday, November 26, two more American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets arrived in Poland. The aircraft landed at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask. The Polish military now has 12 of the 32 fighter jets ordered from the United States.

The fighter jets have already landed at the military airbase in Łask. Both aircraft feature the distinctive Polish checkerboard pattern—the national emblem of the military aviation. “Two more F-35s bearing our checkerboard patterns have just landed at the 32nd Tactical Air Base. We are consistently strengthening the combat capability of the Polish Armed Forces and ensuring operational interoperability and the security of our country,” Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote.

In total, Poland has ordered 32 F-35 multi-role fighter jets from the United States. The delivery of the aircraft is taking place gradually. So far, the country has received 12 aircraft out of the planned total. In addition to acquiring new equipment, Poland has begun training its own specialists to maintain it. According to the defense minister, the country’s first specialized courses for F-35 technical personnel began earlier this week at the Field Training Center of the Aviation Engineering Service (SIL) at the 32nd Tactical Air Base.

❗Just moments ago, two more F-35s bearing our checkerboard markings landed at the 32nd Tactical Air Base! We are consistently strengthening the capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and building our country’s interoperability and security. Earlier this week, at the Field Training Center of the Aviation Engineering Service (SIL) of the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Poland’s first specialized training courses for F-35 technical personnel began. Modern equipment is important for maintaining security, but the foundation lies in the people and the nation’s ability to independently operate and maintain these aircraft. — Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (@KosiniakKamysz) November 26, 2026

This involves training the personnel who will be responsible for the technical condition of the fighter jets, their servicing, and keeping them in operational condition. This is an important part of the rearmament program, as operating modern aircraft requires not only the aircraft themselves but also trained specialists and the appropriate infrastructure. “Modern equipment is important for ensuring security, but the foundation lies in people and our national capabilities to independently maintain and support these aircraft,” Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized.

According to the plan, Poland is set to receive a total of 14 F-35 fighter jets by the end of 2026. Another 12 aircraft are expected by the end of 2027. Thus, once deliveries are complete, the Polish Air Force will have all 32 fighter jets it ordered. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the arrival of the new aircraft on the social media platform X.

Poland and the United Kingdom have signed an intergovernmental agreement on the joint development of the new CAMM-MR (Common Anti-Air Modular Missile—Medium Range) medium-range anti-aircraft guided missile.

Poland and the United States signed an agreement at the Pentagon on defense research, development, testing, and technology evaluation. The document was signed by Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk and U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Army for Research and Engineering Emil Michael.

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