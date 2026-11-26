On November 26, a 24-hour strike by subway workers began in London, causing disruptions to Tube service.

Train service was suspended on certain sections, including on the Central Line between White City and Liverpool Street stations.

The RMT union is protesting plans to introduce a voluntary four-day workweek, arguing that the new conditions will lead to longer shifts for train operators and worsened working conditions for them.

Transport authorities have warned of disruptions on all lines until the end of the day. No train service is expected after 9:00 p.m. On Friday, the subway on lines not directly affected by the strike will begin operating at 7:00 a.m., but normal service intervals will not resume until the end of the workday.

The union also announced new strikes: two in December, two in January, and three in February. The London Underground serves approximately 3–4 million passengers daily.

Source: BBC.

Eurostar canceled several trips between London and Paris on Wednesday, November 25, due to an unannounced strike by employees. The operator urged passengers to postpone their trips and, if possible, reschedule their travel dates.

The German labor union Ver.di called on Amazon employees to participate in a warning strike on Black Friday, November 27. The action is expected to affect 11 of the company’s facilities in Germany.

In France, police officers began a strike at midnight and are holding rallies outside police stations as part of a nationwide mobilization. The action was initiated by the Alliance Police Nationale union.

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