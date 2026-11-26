European diplomats are criticizing Jared Kushner’s proposal for security guarantees for Ukraine, which could be based on the principles of NATO’s Article 5.

They doubt that such a mechanism would be effective without Ukraine’s full membership in the Alliance.

Kushner, Donald Trump’s special envoy, previously stated that Russia was allegedly ready to agree to security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those under Article 5. However, Moscow immediately rejected this idea, calling it unacceptable.

European diplomats emphasize that Ukraine cannot be a “half-member” of NATO, since the collective defense mechanism either applies within the Alliance or it does not.

At the same time, European countries are eager to participate in shaping the continent’s future security architecture alongside Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has once again raised the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the decision not to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance at the 2008 Bucharest summit was a mistake.

Source: Le Monde.

During private discussions, Vladimir Putin agreed that, once the war ends, Ukraine could receive security guarantees from the U.S. and European partners similar to NATO’s Article 5, provided that no Alliance bases or troops are stationed on Ukrainian territory.

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible accession to NATO in exchange for territorial concessions from Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any proposals that provide for such a status for Kyiv are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

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