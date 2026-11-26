Czech President Petr Pavel criticized the intention of Andrej Babiš’s government to oppose financial aid to Ukraine through the EU budget.

He stated that the Czech Republic should not join countries that would block support for Kyiv.

Pavel emphasized that Ukraine’s security and stability directly affect Europe’s security. According to him, it is illogical to simultaneously support Ukraine’s European future while denying it the financial instruments that help bring it closer to EU accession.

At the same time, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s new requests for funding. He stated that after receiving 90 billion euros, Kyiv is again asking for 70 billion, and asked how many years Europe should continue to allocate such funds and what the ultimate goal of the funding is.

At the EU summit, officials are discussing the bloc’s new budget of nearly 1.6 trillion euros, of which up to 100 billion euros could be allocated to Ukraine. Despite differences among member states, an agreement is expected to be reached as early as December.

Pavel also called on Europe to form a unified position regarding Russia and future negotiations, warning against a “new Yalta” scenario, in which the fate of Europe and Ukraine would be decided without their participation. He emphasized that European countries must independently select their representatives for the negotiations and not allow Russia to dictate their terms.

Source: Petr Pavel.

Slovakia will not participate in the European Union’s new €45 billion loan program for Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava will not change its position, despite pressure from Germany. At the same time, the country promises to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refuses to participate in its military financing.

Germany has proposed that the European Union waive the requirement for unanimous approval of new loans for Ukraine. The European Commission proposes allocating 100 billion euros in aid to Kyiv in the EU budget for 2028–2034, which could total 2 trillion euros.

Canada is discussing the possibility of joining the European Union’s 90 billion euro loan to support Ukraine.

Read us on