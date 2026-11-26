Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi participated in an assessment of Norway’s defense capabilities along its nearly 200-kilometer land border with Russia.

The Norwegian side invited the Ukrainian general to draw on Ukraine’s combat experience to strengthen air defense in the north of the country.

During the classified mission, Syrskyi, together with Norwegian Chief of the General Staff Eirik Kristoffersen, surveyed the border area near Russia’s Kola Peninsula, where significant Russian military forces are concentrated.

At the same time, meetings were held in Oslo between representatives of Ukraine and Norway to discuss assistance to Kyiv in defending against Russian missile and drone attacks this winter, as well as opportunities to apply Ukrainian combat experience to Norway’s defense.

Commenting on the risk of Russian provocations in the Far North, Syrskyi emphasized that countries must be constantly prepared for such threats, and air defense systems must remain on alert around the clock.

Source: Barents Observer.

During an official visit to Oslo, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, during which the parties discussed the situation on the front lines, the key needs of the Armed Forces, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense, particularly to protect against ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones as winter approaches.

Despite advances in drones and robotic systems, it is not yet possible to completely replace infantry on the front lines. Current technologies are not yet capable of performing all the tasks that military personnel carry out. This was stated by former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

European countries need to prepare in advance for a possible war with Russia, strengthen their armies, equip them with modern weapons, and prepare their economies and populations. When asked what advice he would give to Europeans who fear the spread of Russian aggression to their countries, Syrskyi urged them not to count on the possibility of avoiding war.

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